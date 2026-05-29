Sahar Hashmi shares fame drawbacks

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Sahar Hashmi recently discussed the drawbacks of fame and how an artist’s life changes once they enter the public eye during an appearance on the ARY digital show Good Morning Pakistan with host Nida Yasir.

“I feel like your personal life is compromised, and for us, there is no standard of right or wrong,” Sahar Hashmi said, reflecting on the negative consequences of celebrity life.

The 25-year-old actress noted that public scrutiny leaves little room for error or nuance. She implied that society rarely offers grace for simple mistakes, adding that since artists are human, their tongues might slip occasionally, and they should be allowed their own personal preferences just like anyone else.

Sahar Hashmi emphasized that artists are often extremely sensitive, though people seldom recognize this. Her perspective highlights how being in the public eye and media spotlight can take a heavy toll on the personal lives of celebrities. She believes that society often forgets artists are human beings and is quick to judge even the smallest errors, leaving their heightened sensitivity and emotional struggles largely unnoticed.

Earlier this year, Sahar Hashmi refused to work with Pakistan’s leading film and TV star Mehwish Hayat, however, she has her own reasons for it.

Appearing on a private news channel’s comedy show, rising actor Sahar Hashmi was asked which leading star among Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat she would never want to share the screen with, to which she named the latter.