Saheefa Jabbar Khattak ‘insulted’ by a fan

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recalled a bizarre encounter when a fan ‘insulted’ her, followed by a strange request.

In a recent chat show outing with Imran Ashraf, on a private news channel, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak remembered a rather confusing encounter with someone, who appeared as a rather hateful follower than a fan.

“A woman approached us… Imran, she insulted me,” shared the ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ actor. “She said you come from the industry and we don’t think such women are decent.”

However, despite all the hatred towards actors and women in the showbiz industry, the lady asked her for a selfie soon afterwards. “But the strangest twist is that after insulting me for five minutes when she was leaving, she asked, ‘Can I take a selfie with you?’” Jabbar remembered.

During the outing, Jabbar, who has been an active advocate of mental health herself, emphasized the importance of seeking help for the same, however, highlighted the additional expenses of therapies, which the masses of Pakistan, in the current inflation, cannot afford.

She suggested creating communities and safe spaces by influential individuals to address this need.

On the acting front, Jabbar has proven her mettle with consistently brilliant performances in serials like ‘Beti’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Log Kya Kahenge’.

