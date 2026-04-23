Kuwait has rolled out a new digital service on its Sahel platform, allowing mobile phone users to transfer credit between lines registered under the same name, in a move aimed at expanding e-government offerings and improving user convenience.

The Ministry of Communications of Kuwait has announced that the new feature is now available on the government’s Sahel platform.

It enables customers to transfer unused credit from one mobile line to another, making it easier to settle outstanding balances using available credit from a different line registered under the same name.

Officials said the feature aims to simplify telecommunications services and enhance financial flexibility for subscribers through secure digital transactions.