Sahibzada Farhan achieves new T20 milestone

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has added another feather to his cap, courtesy of his brilliant form with the bat as he joins an elite list of Pakistan batters to achieve this feat.

After smacking 24 off just 15 deliveries, he joins Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood to score over 1500 runs in a calendar year.

He reached the landmark in his 35th innings of the year.

Prior to Farhan, only Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood had crossed the 1,500-run barrier in a calendar year.

Babar has done it thrice (2019, 2021, 2024), Rizwan achieved it in back-to-back years (2021 and 2022), while Shan managed the feat in 2022.

Farhan’s tally in 2025 has been accumulated through his performances for Pakistan, Peshawar Region, and Islamabad United, underlining his consistency across formats and tournaments.

The 29-year-old also made headlines earlier on Sunday with a striking celebration after notching up a half-century against India.

He reached the landmark by launching Axar Patel for a six and marked the moment by mimicking his bat “firing runs like bullets,” a gesture that quickly went viral among fans.