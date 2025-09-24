Watch: Fans in awe of Hasaranga, Abrar after ‘spirit of cricket’ moment

Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga have won hearts worldwide after sharing a heartwarming display of mutual respect following the Men in Green’s Super Four victory over the Islanders in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan secured a five-wicket victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday to climb to second spot at the points table.

However, both Hasaranga and Ahmed had some tense moments on the field when the duo mimicked each other’s celebrations after taking wickets.

Abrar did the celebration first when he dismissed Hasaranga, while the Sri Lankan spinner returned the favour after bowling out Saim Ayub.

He did Abrar’s celebration again after dismissing Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

Despite the on-field conflict, the duo refused to take the grudge home, showing camaraderie after the game.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, where they cane be seen together at the post-match handshakes.

The two hugged each other and laughed at what happened on the field, eventually deciding to bury the hatchet.

Just loved this.. friendly banter during the game, at the end of the game, they are brothers. incredible Sportsmanship.. lot to learn from this for all cricketers. #PAKVSL #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/iOCiTToXm5 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 23, 2025

See that moment between Abrar and Hasaranga? Copying each other’s celebrations as playful on-field banter, then laughing and hugging it out in the end. That’s the beauty of this sport. That’s true sportsmanship. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nWVzaUidAu — Brashna Kasi (@Brashnaa) September 23, 2025