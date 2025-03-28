Sahibzada Farhan earns Islamabad United call-up for PSL 10

Batter Sahibzada Farhan has earned a call-up to the Islamabad United squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 following his exceptional outing in the National T20 Cup.

The defending champions made the announcement on their social media accounts, confirming that the right-handed batter has been picked in the supplementary category for the PSL 10.

“We are pleased to announce Sahibzadar Farhan as our 20th squad member for HBL PSL X,” a statement from the Islamabad United said.

The opening batter’s PSL journey began with the same team in 2018 when he joined the side as an emerging player.

“He played a key role in helping United lift its second PSL title. His standout performances in the recent National T20 Cup & overall domestic form have earned him a PSL contract with us,” the franchise wrote.

Reacting to Sahibzada Farhan’s addition to the squad for the PSL 10, head coach Mike Hesson said that the side always looks to build bench strength with players who are match-ready.

Read more: WATCH: Sahibzada Farhan falls on 17 as Peshawar struggle in National T20 Cup final

“Sahibzada’s domestic form and experience make him someone who can slot into the XI whenever required and deliver,” he added.

It is worth noting here that the opening batter smashed multiple records during his outing for Peshawar Region in the National T20 Cup.

Sahibzada Farhan amassed 601 runs in just seven innings, setting a new benchmark for the most runs in a single edition of the National T20 Cup.