Sahibzada Farhan headlines star-studded LPL 2026 signings

Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan was among the top pre-signed players ahead of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026.

The five franchises of the tournament have unveiled their pre-signed players, with remaining squad spots to be filled during the player Draft on 1 June to be held in Colombo.

Farhan, the breakout star of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been roped in by Dambulla Sixers as an overseas icon player. He will be joined by South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, alongside Sri Lankan duo of Dinesh Chandimal and Dushmanta Chameera.

Meanwhile, four-time champions Jaffna Kings have acquired the services of veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed. The pair will be accompanied by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dunith Wellalage.

On the contrary, Galle Gallants are yet to name their Overseas Star player.

Notably, recently retired Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar has also joined the marquee tournament and will play for Kandy Royals as an overseas star.

For the unversed, LPL is set to return with the upcoming edition scheduled to begin on July 17 and run until August 8, marking the comeback of Sri Lanka’s flagship T20 competition.

The tournament will open at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground under lights, with a rematch of the 2024 final as reigning champions Jaffna face runners-up Galle in the season opener.

The final is scheduled for August 8, with a reserve day set for August 9.

A major structural change for the new season is the removal of player retention, meaning all squads will be rebuilt from scratch. Each team will consist of a minimum of 18 players, with a maximum squad size of 20.

LPL 2026 pre-signed players:

Colombo Kaps

Local Icon: Kusal Mendis

Local Star: Kamindu Mendis

Overseas Icon: Jimmy Neesham

Overseas Star: Ben McDermott

Dambulla Sixers

Local Icon: Dushmantha Chameera

Local Star: Dinesh Chandimal

Overseas Icon: Sahibzada Farhan

Overseas Star: Reeza Hendricks

Galle Gallants

Local Icon: Dasun Shanaka

Local Star: Eshan Malinga

Overseas Icon: Rassie Ve Der Dussen

Overseas Star:

Jaffna Kings

Local Icon: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Local Star: Dunith Wellalage

Overseas Icon: Shakib Al Hasan

Overseas Star: Taskin Ahmed

Kandy Royals

Local Icon: Wanindu Hasaranga

Local Star: Angelo Mathews

Overseas Icon: Moeen Ali

Overseas Star: Vijay Shankar