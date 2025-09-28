Sahibzada Farhan's heroics against Bumrah earns him a fan

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan once again dominated Jasprit Bumrah, as they met arch-rivals India in the blockbuster ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Farhan had already made history earlier in the tournament, becoming the first Pakistani to hit Bumrah for a couple of sixes during the group-stage clash on September 14. In the high-stakes final, he picked up right where he left off.

After a steady start against the Indian spearhead, Farhan broke free with a lofted cover drive for four. In Bumrah’s next over, he produced another commanding boundary over midwicket before launching a towering six over mid-off, collecting 12 runs in the over.

The right-hander has now scored 51 runs off Bumrah in T20Is from 34 deliveries, decorated with three sixes and six fours — a record that has turned their duel into one of the tournament’s most talked-about storylines.

Farhan went back to the hut after scoring a crisp 57 off 38 balls, hitting five boundaries and three maximums.

His brisk performance was also noticed by former pacer Mohammad Amir, who wrote that for the first time he is watching any batter to score that easily against Bumrah, and his name is Sahibzada Farhan.