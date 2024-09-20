Arrest warrants issued for famous social media influencer

web analytics
Tahir Hassan is a sub-editor working for ARY News. Tweets at @tahir_hsn

KARACHI: A city court in Karachi has issued arrest warrants to famous social media influencer Sahil Nadeem, ARY News reported.

As per details, the arrest warrants were issued over using foul language against the state. The court ordered to present Sahil Nadeem on September 24.

Earlier, a resolution was submitted to the Sindh Assembly Secretariat, condemning social media influencer’s derogatory remarks about women on a recent private channel TV show.

PPP lawmaker Marvi Faseeh introduced the resolution, denouncing Nadeem’s comments as a violation of religious, social, and legal values, causing widespread distress among women.

Nadeem had stated that 95% of women in the country were ‘jahil’ (ignorant) on the TV show. He doubled down on this argument when challenged by a woman in the audience.

The backlash against Sahil Nadeem was severe, with several people, including lawyer Jibran Nasir, calling him out for his handling of the conversation.

The resolution demanded strict legal action against Nadeem, asserting that his remarks have violated the dignity of women and representatives like Marvi Faseeh in the Sindh Assembly.

