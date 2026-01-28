Sahir Ali Bagga hints at retirement plans after Arijit Singh’s exit

Pakistani composer and singer Sahir Ali Bagga has weighed in on Arijit Singh’s surprise decision to retire from playback singing, calling it not an exit from music but an evolution toward artistic independence.

After Arijit announced on Instagram that he would no longer be taking on new playback assignments, Sahir shared his thoughts in an Instagram story, offering supportive take on the move.

“Arijit Singh has not left music. He has chosen independence,” Sahir wrote. “Because a true artist does not quit. A true artist evolves.”

Sahir suggested that Arijit’s decision stems from years of dedication to an industry that may have ultimately disappointed him. “When someone dedicates years of hard work to building an industry, and that same industry ends up breaking their heart, difficult but necessary decisions must be made,” he added.

“I, too, will soon be making some important decisions – and announcing them publicly. A new music journey is about to begin. A journey driven by truth, freedom, and pure art.The next chapter starts soon. Stay tuned.,” he added.

Arijit Singh – one of the most influential voices of India – shared his retirement note on Tuesday.

“I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.