Sahiwal: Poisoned milkshake claims lives of two minors

SAHIWAL: In a shocking incident, two children died and three others were in critical condition after drinking a poisoned milkshake in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

As per details, a man who lives on the dispensary road Sahiwal made a milkshake for his five children.

After drinking the milkshake all the children’s condition got worsened and were immediately shifted to Teaching Hospital.

However, two of them a seven months old Anas and three-year-old Haram couldn’t survive and were declared dead whereas 13-year-old Abeeha, 11-year-old Faiqa, and 6-year-old Emaan are still in critical condition.

Earlier, at least 16 children among 19 people died due to a mysterious fever in Muhammad Ali Laghari goth in Karachi’s Kemari District.

According to details, more than 30 children were still sick of mysterious fever as there were no dispensaries in the area for treatment. Moreover, the smoke coming from ‘illegal’ factories makes it difficult to breathe for the patients.

Meanwhile, District Health Office (DHO) Kemari Dr Muhammad Arif claimed that the death of two children are due to Measles [Khasra], adding that a team was working further to find out the reasons behind the deaths in Goth.

DHO Kemari Muhammad Arif stated that the team is collecting samples from the patients and directed them to establish the medical camps and appoint doctors to take further care of the patients.