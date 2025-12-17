Saif Ali Khan: Fear of Disability Lingers After Past Attack

Mumbai: Leading Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has admitted that a past confrontation with an attacker left him momentarily paralyzed in one foot—an experience that continues to haunt him. The actor revealed that the prospect of being bedridden or permanently disabled remains a deep-seated fear, and he remains profoundly grateful for his health.

According to reports in the Indian media, Khan recently opened up about a terrifying incident where an intruder entered his home and physically assaulted him.

“I was very lucky to survive that attack because it happened at such close range. I sustained a minor injury to my spine, and it could have caused permanent paralysis; I actually lost feeling in my leg for a time,” the 54-year-old actor shared.

Khan further disclosed that he has always viewed his life as a blessing, but the incident significantly deepened that perspective.

“I have always lived my life with the knowledge that it is a great blessing and that we are very lucky to be able to live the way we do,” the actor concluded.

Earlier this Jan, Bandra police recovered the third part of the knife used to stab Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, in a knife attack at his home on January 16.

As reported by Indian media, police officials on Wednesday retrieved the third part of the knife, used to attack Saif Ali Khan during last week’s burglary attempt at his home, from a lake near Bandra.

According to the details, Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused arrested in connection with the stabbing case, was brought to the lake as police suspected that he threw the weapon there after committing the crime.

Moreover, the officials have also retrieved the CCTV footage of a salon in Worli Koliwada, which the accused visited for a haircut, just hours after attacking the Bollywood celebrity.