Saif Ali Khan shares parenting philosophy

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed in an open discussion that he teaches his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, the same lessons about religion that his mother taught him.

Speaking at an event in London, Saif Ali Khan reportedly stated, “I’m not very religious, but I’ve taught my children what my mother taught me: that God is one,” according to Indian media reports. He added that his children celebrate Christmas just like Diwali and that they pray and participate in various religious rites.

Saif Ali Khan has married twice, with both of his wives practicing different religions. In 2012, the now 53-year-old Saif tied the knot with 44-year-old actress Kareena Kapoor, and the couple shares two children. Previously, in 1991, Saif married actress Amrita Singh, who is 13 years his senior. They had two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, before divorcing in 2004.