Saifullah Abro removed from Senate body chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Saifullah Abro has been removed from the Chairmanship of the Senate Standing Committee on Power following a motion of no confidence.

The no-confidence motion against Senator Saifullah Abro was moved by Senators Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Dilawar Khan.

The meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as the new Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power.

Among the notable attendees at the meeting were Senators Azam Nazir Tarar, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Haji Hidayatullah, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Sana Jamali, Dilawar Khan, Haji Hidayatullah, Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, and Fida Muhammad.

