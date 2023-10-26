Shoaib Malik, Misbah urge PCB to invest in Saim Ayub

Former Pakistan captains, Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq, praised the skills of stylish left-handed batsman Saim Ayub and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) authorities to invest in him, ARY News reported.

Misbah-ul-Haq anticipated that the talented left-handed batsman – currently playing in Karachi Whites as an opening batsman – has a very bright future, as he played very fine innings in a long format, which is right now the requirement for the national team.

Shoaib Malik suggested to the PCB that they have to take Saim Ayub on international tours [he specifically mentioned Australia] to give the young talent exposure. He believes Saim possesses immense talent and has the ability to win matches for Pakistan in the future.

While replying to a question during A-Sports show ‘The Pavilion’, Musbah stated, “I think a chance should be given to fast bowlers as Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani are performing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and taking wickets, the current bowlers in the national team don’t have the experience of test matches as they only played One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 matches.”

It is worth mentioning here that the talented left-handed batsman Saim Ayub scored a double century in the first innings and a century in the second innings against Faisalabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023/24.