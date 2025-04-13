Saim Ayub opens up on fiery exchange with Amir in PSL 10

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Amir and Saim Ayub engaged in a heated on-field exchange during Match 2 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

The incident occurred after Amir dismissed Peshawar’s Babar Azam for a duck in just two balls.

As Peshawar began their chase, Amir, bowling to Ayub at the non-striker’s end, sledged the young opener following a single. Though microphones failed to capture the exchange, both players appeared visibly frustrated.

Ayub, making his competitive return after an ankle injury sidelined him since January, remained composed and refrained from reacting to Amir’s remarks.

When pressed by a reporter about the conversation, Ayub playfully dodged the question, saying, “Yeh agar main na bataaun toh?” (What if I don’t tell you). He later clarified that the exchange was mere banter and held no serious intent, downplaying any tension between the two.

It is worth mentioning here that in one-sided encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, Quetta Gladiators thrashed Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth 217, Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam bundled out for 136 as they fell short by 80 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi had a disastrous start as they lost captain Babar Azam (0) with just three runs on the board as Mohammad Amir dismissed him in the very first over. Saim Ayub who was making a comeback to competitive cricket after an injury, fought hard with a 37-ball fifty but kept losing partners from the other end.

The left hander smashed four sixes and three fours. Hussain Talat also chipped in with 35 off 19 deliveries, hitting three sixes.

Quetta Gladiators, batting first, scored 216 runs for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated overs and set a target of 217 runs for Peshawar Zalmi to win.