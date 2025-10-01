Saim Ayub snatches top spot from Hardik Pandya in ICC Rankings

Saim Ayub may not have the best Asia Cup with the bat, but his bowling performance in the tournament earned him the top spot in the ICC rankings.

The left-hander claimed eight wickets in seven games and scored just 37 runs in the tournament. Though this performance doesn’t look satisfying, but was enough to claim top spot for India’s Hardik Pandya.

He has moved four places to the top of the charts and now has 241 rating points. Meanwhile, Hardik, who missed the Asia Cup finale, drops one place down to the second spot and has 233 points.

Often used in the power play, Saim used his spin-bowling to full effectiveness during the tournament and went on to claim 8 wickets in seven matches, at an average of 16, and an economy of just 6.40.

He was Pakistan’s best bowler and was often unplayable as the ICC recognised his efforts and gave him a jump in the rankings.

On the other hand, Hardik, who missed the Asia Cup final due to an injury, dropped in his rankings. He didn’t get much opportunity with the bat, but with the ball, the Indian all-rounder picked up just four wickets in six matches, at an economy of 8.57.

Hardik, however, has a chance to reclaim his position as the all-rounder will be in action against Australia in the T20Is this month.