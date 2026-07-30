Saima Noor goes viral for incredible fitness at 58

Seasoned Pakistani showbiz celebrity Saima Noor has garnered attention from fans on social media due to her amazing fitness transformation and youthful energy.

Saima Noor, 58, is seen performing challenging workouts—including squats and kettlebell swings—in a number of videos that have gone viral on social media, earning praise for her impressive endurance. Additional viral videos of a salon visit also showcase the well-known figure’s noticeable weight loss.

Although some users have sarcastically commented that the videos are so impressive they seem to be generated using artificial intelligence, fans have praised her as “evergreen” and admired her youthful appearance.

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Amid this debate, earlier interview videos in which she candidly discussed her fitness and healthy lifestyle have resurfaced on social media. In these conversations, Saima Noor revealed that she previously felt overweight, which prompted her to make significant, positive changes to her lifestyle to improve her health.

Sharing the secret to her fitness, Saima Noor explained that she eats a balanced diet in moderation and incorporates intermittent fasting into her daily routine rather than adhering to a rigid or complicated diet plan. She added that leading a lifestyle centered on consistent exercise, mental tranquility, and self-control has restored her energy and fitness while giving her a rejuvenated persona.