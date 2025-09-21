Saima Noor impresses fans with dance on song ‘Majajan’

Saima Noor, senior actress of the Pakistan showbiz industry, gained the attention of the netizens by dancing to a song from her film, ‘Majajan,’ in the drama serial ‘Main Minto Nahi Hoon.’

Humayun Saeed, Sajal Ali, Azan Sami Khan, Saima Noor, Babar Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, Namir Khan, and others are showing their acting skills in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Main Minto Nahi Hoon.’

Moreover, the previous episode showed Sajal Ali’s wedding preparations, in which Saima Noor was seen dancing to a song from her film ‘Majajan.’

Saima Noor is playing the role of Sajal Ali’s aunt in the drama.

The drama showed Saima Noor dancing to a Punjabi song from her popular 1990s Punjabi film ‘Majajan.’

The viewers were stunned by the inclusion of the dancing move of the actress in a filmy way and reacted intriguingly to the presentation of the drama in a unique style.

In the aforementioned scene, other women were seen dancing with Saima Noor, while Saba Faisal also joined her in the dance for a few moments.

Added to that, the fans have lauded Noor for her dancing on the small screen.

Earlier in July 2022, veteran film and TV actor Noor has officially stepped into the world of social media by joining the photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

The actor recorded her first video for her fans and followers, Saturday, and published it on her official handle titled Saima Noor, with the username ‘Saima.syednoor’. After greeting her followers, Noor announced to have ‘finally’ made her Instagram account.

The actor mentioned in the video that she has joined the platform for her fans who would often request her to do so. “I will personally use and manage this account,” she further notified in the 29-second clip, captioned with “I have officially taken my first step in the social media world.”