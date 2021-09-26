Saima Saleem: 1st envoy at UN to use Braille chides India for afflicting Kashmir

NEW YORK: First differently-abled Pakistani diplomat, Saima Saleem, using Braille as her means to chide India over its claim at the United Nations that Jammu and Kashmir is its integral part, said Friday that it was India that abets terrorism in the disputed Himalayan territory, ARY News reported.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN has congratulated Saleem for successfully putting forward Pakistan’s position by exercising the right of reply.

“She spoke using Braille for the first time from UNGA hall,” Akram said today on Twitter.

I congratulate Saima Saleem, my team member, for successfully putting forward Pakistan’s position by exercising right of reply.

She spoke using Braille for the first time from UNGA hall.#SaimaSaleem #UNGA 🇵🇰🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/iy7K8h1HZI — Pakistan Permanent Representative to UN (@PakistanPR_UN) September 25, 2021

Full Transcript: PM Imran Khan’s speech at 76th session of United Nations General Assembly

“Jammu and Kashmir neither is a so-called ‘integral’ part of India, nor is it India’s internal matter,” Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem said in response to an Indian delegate assertion that by raising the Kashmir dispute in his speech to the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought in “matters internal to my country.”

Reacting to the Indian claim, Ms Saleem, a counsellor at the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said, “India remains in occupation of an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final disposition needs to be decided in accordance with the democratic principle of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices, as provided for under numerous resolutions of the Security Council.”

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, September 25, 2021.