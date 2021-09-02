Saira Banu reportedly suffers heart failure, needs angiography

Saira Banu, wife of late Dilip Kumar, was hospitalised over the weekend after complaining of breathlessness and according to The Times of India, suffered left ventricular failure.

Banu was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, India, after “finding it difficult to breathe” according to a relative, who was quoted, “After initial investigations, it was found that there was a strain on her heart. She was admitted three days ago and is much better now.”

Her doctor at the Hinduja Hospital, Nitin Gokhale, further confirmed to TOI, “She is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow.”

He also shared that Banu suffered left ventricular failure and needed an angiography before which they need to control her blood sugar levels (diabetes).

In July, Banu lost her longtime husband, legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the Hinduja Hospital at the age of 98 after suffering from pleural effusion, and according to close friend Faisal Farooqui, Kumar’s death left her extremely stressed.

“After Dilip Saab’s death she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle,” he said.