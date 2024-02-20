Asim Azhar, Sajal Aly reunite for heartbreak song ‘Saiyyan’

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ couple, heartthrob singer Asim Azhar and A-list actor Sajal Aly are back together for the music video of ‘Saiyyan’.

Pakistan’s uber-talented and versatile singer-songwriter Asim Azhar is back with yet another heartbreak song of the season, titled ‘Saiyyan’. He dropped the official music video of the single, marking the sophomore on-screen collaboration of our very own Capt. Nasr and LC Rabia Safeer [Sajal Aly], on Tuesday.

“‘Saiyyan’ is a poignant Urdu song for heartbroken souls,” he stated of the breakup number. “Its lyrics express the unbearable weight of indifference and anger in love, resonating with those navigating breakup aftermath, offering solace through shared pain and longing.”

The song became an instant hit among the fans and garnered millions of views across the platforms.

Notably, Azhar has lent his soulful vocals to the song, written and composed by Hassan Ali, whereas, the direction of the visual masterpiece starring him with the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star, has been helmed by Yasir Jaswal. Waqas Ali is the producer of the music video.

The singer also serves as the executive producer of the MV with his fiance Merub Ali and Ameem Haq.

