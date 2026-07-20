Sajal Aly joined millions of football fans around the world in paying tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star first shared a photo of her television screen on her Instagram Stories while watching the highly anticipated final, showing she was following the match live.

Following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss, Sajal reposted a heartfelt tribute dedicated to Messi on her Instagram Story as it was the final match of his international career.

The note, titled “Dear Messi,” acknowledged the pain of the defeat while celebrating the football legend’s extraordinary legacy.

“Today hurts. It hurt in a raw, physical way that left millions staring at their screens in absolute silence. Thank you for making us believe that time could be bent to your will. The scoreboard says Spain won, but history will never stop repeating your name. You’ll leave the grandest stage not in defeat, but as the undisputed ruler of the game,” the message read.

The actor is among several Pakistani celebrities swept up in World Cup fever throughout the tournament. Fellow stars including Ameer Gilani, Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, Danish Taimoor, Syed Jibran, Samar Jafri and Sami Khan have also shared their excitement and reactions to the matches on social media.