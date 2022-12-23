First teaser of much-awaited ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is finally here!

The very first teaser of the highly-awaited mega drama serial, ‘Kuch Ankahi’ starring A-list pair Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan is finally out now.

The one-stop entertainment channel, ARY Digital is here to fulfil all your entertainment cravings with an interesting lineup of projects for the season.

The channel unveiled the first look of its anticipated project on Friday, which invites viewers to ‘fall in love with picture-perfect family’. ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is a treat for fans with the third on-screen collaboration of Pakistani cinema’s superstars, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan.

Watch the teaser here:

The star-studded mega-project features an ensemble cast to support the lead duo, Aly and Khan, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The promising drama serial has been helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the script is penned by veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed.

Tere Bina Mein Nahi: Sonya Hussyn unveils the teaser Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib is the production banner for the project made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation. ‘Kuch Ankahi’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.

