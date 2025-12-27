Sajal Aly breaks silence on wedding rumors with Hamza Sohail

Actress Sajal Aly broke her silence on rumours about her wedding plans with fellow actor Hamza Sohail. She has dismissed the speculation that they are planning their wedding in early 2026.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a story featuring an image of a custard apple and with a text that said, “Chill guys! Any life news, if ever, will come directly from me”.

Both actors rank among Pakistan’s most popular television stars. Sajal Aly built her reputation through many popular dramas and films. On the other hand, Hamza Sohail has also gained recognition through successful serials. Neither of them has made any public announcement regarding their relationship.

The wedding rumours were ignited following the duo’s interactions on-screen in several drama serials.

Earlier, the actress Sajal Aly was married to Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, with whom she tied the knot in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, the couple parted their ways in March 2022.