‘I will kill…’: Sajal Aly warns in the viral video

Film and television superstar Sajal Aly got upset on the set of her next project, a video from the shoot went viral across social media platforms.

A video of Sajal Aly emerged on social media on Monday which sees the actor killing time with her makeup artist at the shoot location of her next title. The celebrity’s makeup man revealed in the selfie video that it has been past 12 at night and they are still shooting.

“I wanna go home, or I’ll kill somebody,” cried the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor as the camera panned towards her. “Don’t mention the name of the person you want to kill,” responded the person recording the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lollywood Showbiz (@lollywoodshowbiz)

On the work front, Sajal Aly has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors of Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade. She is currently being seen as LC Rabia Safeer in the star buster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The show follows the inspiring journey of six courageous women – played by Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, and Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa – who aimed to become a part of the Pakistan Army, and their struggles along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

It is pertinent to mention that Sajal Aly parted ways with her former husband-actor Ahad Raza Mir last month after being married for almost two years.

Comments