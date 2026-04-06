Sajal Aly has a message for all amid petrol price hike

KARACHI: Showbiz star Sajal Aly has made a heartfelt appeal following the recent hike in petrol prices in the country amid the global crisis.

The renowned actress wrote an emotional note on her Instagram, highlighting that the people who deliver food and provide transport spend their entire day on the streets. She noted that the situation has worsened significantly for them after the rise in fuel costs.

In this regard, Sajal Aly urged citizens to show sympathy toward these hardworking individuals and provide appropriate tips whenever possible.

Sajal Aly further added that even a small amount can pave the way for significant relief for those being directly impacted by recent inflation and rising fuel prices.

It is pertinent to mention that the hike in petrol prices has affected masses across various industries. However, those associated with the transport and delivery sectors are being impacted the most by these tough conditions.

Earlier this month, Sajal Aly spoke out on online backlash for praising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Main Manto Nahi Hun star addressed the criticism in a strongly worded statement, emphasizing that acknowledging a positive action during a national tragedy should not be viewed as political allegiance.

Aly urged people to separate humanity from partisanship and to engage in healthier discourse online.

“Any response to a national tragedy is human, not political. Acknowledging an act meant to protect lives does not mean allegiance or endorsement. Appreciating one action does not cancel criticism of political parties elsewhere,” the actress wrote.