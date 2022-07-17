Sajal Aly, husband Ahad Raza Mir unfollow each other on Instagram

Showbiz couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have unfollowed each other on the social media application Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that the development comes after the rumours of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir – who married in 2020 – parting ways are making rounds on social media. She former removed her husband’s surname from the Instagram title as well.

Earlier, Sajal Aly switched to ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’ after tying the knot to fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir. She went back to her older Instagram name, spelled differently though, however, had removed ‘Ahad Mir’ altogether. The actor was called Sajal Ali on the social application.

The couple first sparked the divorce rumours when Ahad wasn’t spotted anywhere at the promotional events and premiere of the movie Khel Khel Mein, starring Sajal Aly with Bilal Abbas.

The speculations were further fueled when Ahad Raza Mir family including Ahad himself remained absent from the wedding of Saboor Aly, Sajal’s younger sister, earlier this year.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor however refuted all such rumours, “I am thankful to have him [Ahad] in my life,” she said in an interview with a local publication. “Ahad has talked about me a lot in his past interviews but, somehow, I’m only doing it now. I worry that, if I get asked about Ahad, I might just end up going on and on.”

