Sajal Aly looks like a dream in Saree: See pics

A-list actor Sajal Aly is looking like an ethnic glam dream in her latest pictures shared on Instagram.

On Friday, Sajal Aly posted a new two-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application. ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star did not write any captions in her Insta post except for the styling credits.

The stunning clicks see the fashionista in an ivory, sheer embellished saree, which she paired with traditional jhumkas. Aly looked pristine in her neutral glam makeup and blow-dried hair with the ensemble.

The photos were loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Sajal Aly celebrates birthday with family

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sajal Aly has once again won over the audience with her performance in the new serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’. The show sees the diva reunite with her ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ co-stars, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar respectively.

The Nadeem Baig directorial also features an ensemble supporting cast to the lead trio, including Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Vaneeza Ahmed, Babar Ali and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

On the other hand, the diva is set to add yet another entry to her long list of feats by playing the titular character in a series adaptation of the iconic ‘Umrao Jaan’.

