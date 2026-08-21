Pakistani actor Sajal Aly has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Rahat Ali, on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Main Manto Nahi Hoon actor shared a nighttime picture of the Eiffel Tower along with a touching message dedicated to her mother.

“You’re the one person who completes me in a way no one else ever could. I miss you every second. So, happy birthday. I love you, always,” the message read.

Rahat Ali passed away in Karachi on March 17, 2017, after being diagnosed with cancer. Her sudden illness and death had a profound impact on Sajal, who has spoken openly about the difficult period in several interviews.

Recalling her mother’s final days in an earlier interview, Sajal revealed that she lost her within just 17 days of her cancer diagnosis. “I lost my mother within 17 days,” she recalled.

According to Sajal, the family had travelled to perform Umrah and, after returning, everyone developed a slight fever, which they initially assumed was due to exhaustion. However, her mother’s temperature did not return to normal. Medical tests later revealed that she had cancer.

At the time, Sajal was also working on her Bollywood debut Mom, starring alongside the late Sridevi. She had been scheduled to travel to Bangkok for a song shoot and said she was only able to spend around seven days with her mother after returning.