Sajal Aly says farewell to 2025 through social media post

Sajal Aly says farewell to the year 2025 in a sweet message posted on her social media.

In a recent Instagram story, Sajal Aly posted a story with a sweet farewell message to the year 2025. She wrote, “2025, you were tough, but I survived. Looking ahead to 2026, hoping you’ll be a little kinder”.

The background image featured moving scenery from a car window.

Earlier, Sajal Aly broke her silence on rumours about her wedding plans with fellow actor Hamza Sohail. She has dismissed the speculations that they are planning their wedding in early 2026.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a story featuring an image of a custard apple and with a text that said, “Chill guys! Any life news, if ever, will come directly from me”.