Sajal Aly shares glimpses from her intimate 32nd birthday celebration

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly gave fans a glimpse into her intimate birthday celebration as she marked her 32nd birthday on January 17, 2026.

The Main Manto Nahi Hoon star took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of photos and a video from the cosy gathering, which appeared to be centred around family, love and gratitude.

The post opened with a clip of Sajal cutting a large birthday cake decorated with real flowers and softly glowing candles.

The carousel also featured several cheerful photos of the actress from another coxy birthday celebration, posing with a smaller cake, wearing a birthday hat and a crown. Two pictures showed Sajal spending quality time with her sister Saboor Aly.

She accompanied her post with a heartfelt caption expressing gratitude for the people in her life.

“Home. Family. Love. Duas. My best birthday yet. I felt much love, warmth, and kindness in every message and every prayer,” the Sinf e Aahan star

She continued, “Grateful beyond words for the people I’m truly blessed with. Thank you everyone for making my birthday so special. Stepping into this new year with hope, gratitude, and a promise to be kinder to myself.”

“Also, thank you Saboor for the most beautiful cake, but even more for the love you pour into every little thing you do for me! Heart full,” Sajal added.

The post quickly drew warm responses from fans and fellow celebrities. Actress Maya Ali commented, “Happiest birthday gorgeous. May Allah bless you with all the happiness in this world, you truly deserve every bit of it.” Kinza Hashmi, Ayesha Omar and Aiman Khan also joined in, flooding the comments section with birthday wishes.