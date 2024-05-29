Life should not be just about marriage: Sajal Aly

A-list actor Sajal Aly shared her thoughts on marriage being the endgame for girls, blaming society for feeding that perception.

In a recent conversation with a digital magazine, Sajal Aly opened up on the idea of marriage being considered the ultimate goal of a girl’s life, irrespective of her academic or professional achievements.

Sharing her thoughts, Aly blamed society for instilling this idea. “This is something girls are often told in our society no matter the education they get, they eventually have to get married and have family and kids, [which I don’t say is wrong],” she said.

“Marriage is a beautiful concept you know, and I think if you have a supporting partner, it is not as burdensome as portrayed, unfortunately, intimidating girls by the idea of it,” added the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star.

She continued, “It’s fine if you have been lucky enough to find the right partner and you two are there to support each other, then there is no harm in getting married. But yes, life should not be just about marriage. It can be a beautiful and important part of life if you have the right support system in your partner, but not the endgame.”

The actor also highlighted the importance of education for girls and explained, “Education is the basis of independence, and it is a lifelong process, rather than what you learn in a classroom to get yourself a degree. Women should seek independence through education, however, must not lose their sense of self in the process.”

Pertinent to note here that Sajal Aly got married to co-actor Ahad Raza Mir in March 2020. The former couple parted ways sometime the following year and were legally divorced in March 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aly was last seen in the blockbuster drama serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.

