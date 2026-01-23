Sajal Aly speaks out on criticism over praising Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Sajal Aly has spoken out on online backlash for praising Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The Main Manto Nahi Hun star addressed the criticism in a strongly worded statement, emphasizing that acknowledging a positive action during a national tragedy should not be viewed as political allegiance.

Aly urged people to separate humanity from partisanship and to engage in healthier discourse online.

“Any response to a national tragedy is human, not political. Acknowledging an act meant to protect lives does not mean allegiance or endorsement. Appreciating one action does not cancel criticism of political parties elsewhere,” the actress wrote.

She further added, “That said, difference of opinion is healthy in any society. Abuse and attempts to silence fellow citizens is not. Choose thought over outrage. Empathy over hostility. May we move forward as a nation with empathy and grace. Godspeed.”

The controversy began after a devastating fire broke out at Karachi’s Gul Plaza mall over the last weekend, destroying multiple businesses and causing widespread distress.

Following the tragedy in Sindh, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held a press conference in which she expressed grief over the incident and announced plans to strengthen fire safety measures across Punjab.

After the announcement, Sajal Aly appreciated her move on social media the move. However, her post quickly drew criticism from supporters of other political parties, who accused the actor of taking sides.