Here is why Sajal Aly turned down a Hollywood role

Pakistan’s leading actor Sajal Aly recently opened up on turning a key role down in a Hollywood movie due to bold scenes.

Prominent star of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Sajal Aly in one of her recent interviews with a local publication, revealed that she had refused a key role in a Hollywood movie because of just a single bold scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

While talking about the titular role in an international film that she had to say no to, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor mentioned, “I was also offered the title role in another Hollywood movie and the story was very exciting. However, there was a single, very bold scene in the movie that I knew I couldn’t do”.

Responding to the host on the possibility of using a body double for the specific scene, ‘Noor ul Ain’ star reflected: “Even if I managed to do so, the people of my country would have connected that scene with me. I wouldn’t want to disillusion them like that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

On her elevating career graph in projects back home, despite getting international work, Sajal Aly stated, “If an actor is lucky, he or she gets offered more international work but, regardless, I would never turn my back on my own industry. All the international work that has come my way has been because those filmmakers had seen my work in Pakistan. And when I go abroad, I do so as a Pakistani. I want to keep contributing and giving back to my industry with the work that I do”.

Sajal Aly is one the most versatile actors that the country’s entertainment industry has, with many projects to her credits including a Bollywood movie ‘Mom’ with superstar Sridevi. Her last Pakistani movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’ with Bilal Abbas Khan came out last month and received a tremendous response from the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

The actor is currently seen in the mega project, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, as Rabia Safeer, along with 6 other girls, and is done with the shoot of Shekhar Kapur directorial ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’, with Shabana Azmi, Lily James, and Emma Thompson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!