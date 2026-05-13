Sajal Aly turns heads with edgy new look

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly surprised fans with her new chic haircut, and fans are absolutely loving her fresh new look.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sajal Aly posted a photo of herself in a high-collar shirt with a boy cut.

She captioned the post with, “11:11 Hi”. She also tagged Saboor Aly at the end of the brief caption.

In her recent Instagram stories, Sajal also posted her mirror selfie with her new haircut, and without makeup, she gave a close-up look at her new hairstyle.

For a brief time period, fans have taken over the comment section by storm. Saboor Aly responded, “That’s what I wanted”.

Followed by Ushna Shah’s comment, “Something interesting is cooking”. Amar Khan also expressed her astonishment and noted, “Whattttttt”. Sadia Ghaffar also chipped in and noted, “Omg 🔥”. One also commented, “UNEXPECTED BUT YOU CAN PULL EVERY LOOK”. Another fan commented in disbelieve, “Sajla Is this you?”.