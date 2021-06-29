Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf teaming up for ISPR’s latest production

Pakistani TV starlets Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan have been roped in for a mega collaboration between Sigma Plus and ISPR, confirmed producer Sana Shahnawaz on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram to announce the project and introduce the star-studded cast, Shanawaz wrote, “Presenting the women of steel! Meet the fierce & brilliantly talented cast of Sinf-e-Aahan.”

The mega project is set to be produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz of Six Sigma Plus in collaboration with ISPR, and will be aired on ARY Digital.

Renowned writer Umera Ahmed will pent the script while Nadeem Baig will serve as the director. No other details have been made public yet.