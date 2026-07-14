Sajal Aly is serving major vacation goals, and her latest beachside photos have earned admiration from both fans and fellow celebrities.

The Sinf-e-Ahaan star took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share glimpses from her tropical getaway, posting a series of sun-soaked pictures as she enjoyed a peaceful stroll along the shoreline.

Dressed in a vibrant tie-dye maxi dress featuring shades of blue, yellow and red, Sajal embraced a relaxed summer vibe while accessorizing her look with layered turquoise and gold necklaces.

The actress kept her makeup minimal and her hair loosely tied back, letting the scenic beach backdrop and effortless style do the talking.

Her breath-taking photos quickly caught the attention of fellow actors, with several celebrities filling the comments section with compliments.

Mahira Khan was among the first to react, affectionately writing, “Hi hottie x,” while Maya Ali praised the actress with a simple but enthusiastic, “Alright,” accompanied by a fire emoji.

Actor Sarwat Gilani also showed her appreciation, commenting, “Love,” followed by a heart emoji, while Sajal’s sister, Saboor Ali, dropped loving emojis to cheer on her sibling.

Fans also flooded the comments section, gushing over Sajal’s effortless beach style and radiant appearance.

Known for keeping much of her personal life private, Sajal occasionally gives followers a glimpse into her travels and downtime through social media.