Sajal Aly's new look goes viral

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has taken social media by storm with a bold and unconventional new hairstyle. The actress shared the transformation on Instagram, debuting a short, boyish haircut paired with a high-collared dress. She captioned the post simply, “Hi 11:11,” and tagged her sister, Saboor Aly.

In addition to the photoshoot, Sajal Aliy shared makeup-free mirror selfies on her Instagram Stories. Fans praised her natural beauty and confident style, with many social media users attributing her with “main character energy.”

The post sparked a wave of intriguing remarks from fellow celebrities. Actress Ushna Shah commented, “Something interesting is going to happen,” while Saboor Aly wrote, “This is what I wanted.” Other stars, including Amar Khan and Sadia Ghaffar, also expressed their astonishment and appreciation for Sajal’s striking new look.

Earlier this year, Sajal Aly’s birthday post for celebrity brother-in-law Ali Ansari is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sajal Aly, the sister of actress Saboor Aly, shared pictures of them on her account. Moreover, there was a video – which had no sound – in which they were singing together.

She felicitated birthday greetings to her brother and wished him the best in life.

Moreover, she stated that they need to take new pictures of them together.

“Happy birthday brother!!!” she wrote. “We better take new pictures man! Wish you only the best things in life baaki duyain aamnay saamnay!”

Ali Ansari commented on the post, where he agreed to her “new pictures” request.