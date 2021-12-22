Sajal, Ayeza, Mahira shortlisted among 100 most beautiful faces of 2021

Pakistan’s beautiful actors, Sajal Aly, Ayeza Khan, and Mahira Khan are nominated among 100 most beautiful faces of 2021.

Leading ladies of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Ayeza Khan, Sajal Aly, and Mahira Khan have been nominated for the list of 100 most beautiful faces of 2021 by TC Candler.

This list of ‘100 most beautiful faces’ is being released annually by ‘Independent Critics’ and its creator TC Candler, for the past 30 years, and even has an extension of ‘100 most handsome faces’ since 2013.

Nominations for the upcoming list of 2021 were announced on Candler’s Instagram account that celebrates a following of 1.2 million.

Pakistan’s gorgeous faces, Mahira, Sajal, and Ayeza, who have made it to the list of nominations for the upcoming list, share the shortlists with Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna among others. Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabry is also included in the nominees as the only Arab star.

Pakistani actors, Imran Abbas, and Fawad Khan have also been picked for the nominations’ list of the ‘100 most handsome faces of 2021 with Harry Styles, Burak Özçivit, Shawn Mendes, and Bradley Cooper among others.

Fawad has managed to bag the nomination for the fourth time, after 2017, 2018, and 2020.

A voting process from now onwards will further determine who will be designated to the actual list from the nominees.

