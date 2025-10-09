Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja set for Bollywood debut with Sajid Khan's directorial comeback

Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan is set to make his directorial comeback after seven years, helming the debut movie of Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.

As reported by the Indian media, popular Indian filmmaker and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Sajid Khan, who has been away from the industry since facing sexual harassment allegations by a number of women, including Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White, Simran Suri, Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra and Jiah Khan during the MeToo movement in 2018, is all set to return to director’s chair for an upcoming title, marking the big Bollywood debut of Yashvardhan Ahuja, the younger child and only son of celebrated actor Govinda and his wife Sunita.

According to the details, the star kid’s ‘launchpad’ is believed to be a Tollywood rom-com remake, with South Indian actor Krithi Shetty and ‘Laapataa Ladies’ star Nitanshi Goel tapped as the female leads.

Confirming the development, a source close to the production shared, “Sajid has been approached by the studio, but he hasn’t said yes yet. The studio heads are keen to have him helm the film as the comedy elements are right up his alley.”

The insider also revealed, “Yashvardhan has another project with Phantom Studios, but he is likely to start shooting for this first. Sajid was earlier to direct a film with John Abraham, but that didn’t work out.”

Meanwhile, more details about the project are awaited.