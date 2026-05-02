Sajid Khan highlights lack of T20 opportunities from Peshawar region

Pakistan Test spinner Sajid Khan has opened up about his struggles to break into white-ball cricket, highlighting a lack of opportunities at the domestic level despite consistent performances in red-ball formats.

The off-spinner, currently part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, addressed the media during a training session at the National Stadium, where he reflected on his recent cricketing journey.

Sajid maintained that he has been among the top-performing bowlers in domestic cricket over the past five to six years but believes he has been typecast as a red-ball specialist.

“People have labelled me as a red-ball cricketer, but that’s not my concern. My focus has always been on performance,” he said.

He, however, expressed frustration over not getting enough chances in white-ball competitions, particularly from his regional side, Peshawar.

“Unfortunately, I am not finding a place in white-ball teams because many players are already playing One-Day and PSL cricket. I don’t get enough opportunities from the Peshawar region in T20s. This season as well, I was on the bench in the National T20,” he added.

Sajid Khan emphasised that the lack of game time at the domestic level makes it difficult for players to showcase their abilities and attract franchise interest.

“If I don’t get to play for my region, how will I perform and come up the ranks? If my own region doesn’t pick me, how can a PSL franchise consider me? I can’t complain about the PSL because it all starts from domestic cricket,” he explained.

The 32-year-old has 46 wickets in 46 List A games at an average of 33.71, while in T20s, he has taken a mere 10 wickets in 15 games at an average of 35.10.

Moreover, Sajid expressed satisfaction with the training camps held in Lahore and Karachi for the upcoming tour, noting that the conditions in Karachi closely resemble those expected in Bangladesh.

“We had a good camp in Lahore and then here in Karachi. The weather here is quite similar to Bangladesh, which is why this camp was important,” he said.

Looking ahead to the Test series, the spinner acknowledged Bangladesh’s strength in pace bowling but remained confident about Pakistan’s readiness.

“Bangladesh have quality fast bowlers and rely on pace-friendly conditions. We will get a better idea once we arrive there, but regardless of the pitch, we are prepared to deliver strong performances,” he concluded.