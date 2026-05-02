Sajid Khan makes bold prediction about PSL 11 final

Test spinner Sajid Khan has weighed in on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 final, offering his prediction on the highly anticipated clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

The title decider is scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, with both teams entering the contest on the back of impressive campaigns.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, have topped the group stage with 17 points and carried that form into the playoffs, defeating Islamabad United in the Qualifier to book a direct spot in the final.

In contrast, PSL debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen, under Marnus Labuschagne, recovered from four consecutive defeats early in the tournament to script one of the most remarkable turnarounds.

They won four matches on the trot to stay in contention before another setback as they suffered a humbling defeat against United. They ultimately sealed their playoff berth with a dominant victory in their final group game over Rawalpindiz.

The Kingsmen then carried that momentum into the knockout stage, eliminating Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1 and Islamabad United in a last-over thriller in Eliminator 2 to reach their first-ever PSL final.

Speaking on the sidelines of Pakistan Test team’s training camp at the National Stadium, Sajid Khan avoided outright favouritism but admitted Hyderabad’s current form gives them an edge.

“My best wishes are with both teams. Whoever plays better on the day deserves to win, but the way Hyderabad are playing and the momentum they have, they look like the favourites right now,” he said.