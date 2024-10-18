Sajid Khan, Noman Ali break 52-year record in Multan Test; details inside

Pakistan spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan achieved a historic feat during the second Test played in Multan on Friday.

Noman claimed 11 wickets during Pakistan’s first victory at home in Test cricket since February 2021, meanwhile, Sajid took 9 wickets.

This is only the seventh time in the history of Test cricket and the first since 1972 that two bowlers have shared all 20 wickets.

Moreover, this is the second time two Pakistani bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test match.

Prior to Sajid and Noman, the legendary Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad shared 20 wickets for Pakistan during their nine-wicket win over Australia at Karachi’s National Stadium in 1956.

Two bowlers taking all 20 wickets in a match

Hugh Trumble & Monty Noble (Australia) vs England — 1902

George Hirst & Colin Blythe (England) vs Australia — 1909

Bert Vogler & Aubrey Faulkner (South Africa) vs England — 1910

Jim Laker & Tony Lock (England) vs Australia — 1956

Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad (Pakistan) vs Australia — 1956

Dennis Lillee & Bob Massie (Australia) vs England — 1972

Sajid Khan & Noman Ali (Pakistan) vs England — 2024

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the second Test to level the series 1-1 on Friday in Multan.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

