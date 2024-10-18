web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 18, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sajid Khan, Noman Ali break 52-year record in Multan Test; details inside

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan achieved a historic feat during the second Test played in Multan on Friday.

Noman claimed 11 wickets during Pakistan’s first victory at home in Test cricket since February 2021, meanwhile, Sajid took 9 wickets.

This is only the seventh time in the history of Test cricket and the first since 1972 that two bowlers have shared all 20 wickets.

Moreover, this is the second time two Pakistani bowlers took all 20 wickets in a Test match.

Prior to Sajid and Noman, the legendary Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad shared 20 wickets for Pakistan during their nine-wicket win over Australia at Karachi’s National Stadium in 1956.

Two bowlers taking all 20 wickets in a match

  • Hugh Trumble & Monty Noble (Australia) vs England — 1902
  • George Hirst & Colin Blythe (England) vs Australia — 1909
  • Bert Vogler & Aubrey Faulkner (South Africa) vs England — 1910
  • Jim Laker & Tony Lock (England) vs Australia — 1956
  • Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad (Pakistan) vs Australia — 1956
  • Dennis Lillee & Bob Massie (Australia) vs England — 1972
  • Sajid Khan & Noman Ali (Pakistan) vs England — 2024

Spinner Noman Ali took eight wickets as Pakistan crushed England by 152 runs in the second Test to level the series 1-1 on Friday in Multan.

Noman grabbed 8-46 and Sajid Khan took 2-93 as the pair wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

This is Pakistan’s first victory at home in Test cricket since their victory against South Africa back in February 2021.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.