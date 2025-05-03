Professor Sajid Mir passes away at 86 in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Amir of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Pakistan, Senator Professor Sajid Mir, passed away on Saturday in Sialkot at the age of 86.

He had been battling illness for the past month and had recently undergone surgery.

Born on October 2, 1938, in Sialkot, Sajid Mir earned a Masters degree in English Literature from Punjab University (PU) in 1960, followed by a Master’s in Islamic Studies from PU in 1969.

For the past 40 years, he had served as the head of the Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan. Sajid Mir was elected to the Senate of Pakistan five times and was a close associate of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, having been elected as a senator on PML-N ticket.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Amir of Jammat Ahle Hadith, Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that late Sajid Mir had been a foresighted political personality and Islamic scholar whose demise had created a vacuum in the national political scene which could hardly be filled.

Late Mir always raised voice against extremism and sectarianism which was a golden chapter in his contributions for the politics and religion.

He also shared his and the entire nation’s sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.