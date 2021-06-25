Sajid Sadpara announces K-2 summit to find remains of Ali Sadpara, John Snorri

ISLAMABAD: Sajid Sadpara has announced to once again summit K-2 to find remains of his father Muhammad Ali Sadpara and Iceland’s climber John Snorri, who went missing while attempting a winter summit, ARY NEWS reported.

Making the announcement at a presser on Friday at National Press Club in Islamabad, Sajid Sadpara said that his father and John Snorri went for the K-2 summit in January.

“I wanted to thank all those people who helped in a mission to locate them,” he said while applauding the Pakistan Army that launched one of the biggest rescue operations to find both the climbers.

He said that it was now time for him to reach the summit and find if they had left any traces for him to locate their bodies. “It may be possible that they had returned before climbing the peak,” he said.

Sadpara, a highly accomplished mountaineer from Skardu, went missing on the mighty K2 while attempting a winter summit with Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr. The team has now been missing since Feb. 5, even after multiple rescue efforts.

Read More: ALI ZAFAR PAYS TRIBUTE TO ALI SADPARA WITH ‘PAHARON KI QASAM’

Sajid Sadpara also accompanied his father during the ascend, however, he had to return to the base camp after being sent back from 8200 kilometers altitude owing to a malfunction in his oxygen regulator.