Sajjad Ali’s music video featuring Sonya Hussyn goes viral

The music video of veteran singer Sajjad Ali starring actor Sonya Hussyn titled Qaraar has gone viral.

“Aur phir QARAR aa hi gaya… ♥️,” the description of the music video on the singer’s YouTube channel read. “The long-awaited love song is finally out! Originally this was written by Sajjad Ali himself, but his very close friend, poet and writer Ali Moeen added two ash’aar of his own to this heartbreakingly beautiful ghazal.”

It further read: “Sonya Hussyn was the perfect choice for expressing those emotions and breathing meaning into the lyrics. Staying true to his simplistic and modest personality, Sajjad Ali humbly presents a piece of his heart for audiences that have loved him for generations.”

The music video has been a hit on social media and it has crossed the 40,000-view mark with at least 6,000 likes.

The netizens were left awed by the singing talent of the veteran artist. Sonya Hussain’s performance in the music video received praise as well.

The song’s lyrics are co-written by Ali Moin & Sajjad Ali while the latter had composed the song as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Sajjad Ali had recently released a duet with Punjabi rapper Bohemia named “Tamasha” and became a hit as well.