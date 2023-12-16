‘Salaar’ world is a bit like Games of Thrones: Prithviraj

Malayalam movie star Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about his highly-anticipated release, the Prabhas film Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, calling it grander than KGF 2 and likening it to the HBO show Game of Thrones.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to make a grand return to the Telugu film industry after a 13-year hiatus. The excitement for the Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire amongst the fans is at an all-time high.

Prior to the film’s release on December 22, one day after its major competitor Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki hits the screens, Prithviraj opened up about the film and asserted that Salaar surpasses the scale of Prashanth Neel’s Yash-starrer KGF 2.

Addressing the comparison, the Malayalam actor said: “I understand the comparisons that are happening between Salaar and KGF 2. I am a big Prashanth Neel fan and I would have been disappointed had I seen his next film after KGF 2, which opens in a tulip field in Amsterdam”.

“It is too premature for the audience because 10 minutes into Salaar people will forget all the comparisons. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2. The scale of the film is so huge that it can even dwarf KGF 2,” he claimed.

Prithviraj then added that he also complimented Prashanth on the scale of Salaar and how it is like Game of Thrones.

“I remember walking on the sets of Salaar and literally feeling dwarfed by it. I have told Prashant that the whole world of Salaar is a bit like Game Of Thrones. That’s the kind of drama and the character dynamics the film has with a lot of action,” he added.

Also starring Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha and Tinnu Anand, Salaar is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Prashanth Neel retained his key crew from the KGF franchise for Salaar, with Bhuvan Gowda handling cinematography, Ravi Basrur composing the music and Ujwal Kulkarni overseeing editing.

Prithviraj’s last Telugu film was Manmohan Challa’s Police Police, in which he starred alongside Srikanth.

Watch Trailer: