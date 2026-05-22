Salaried Class May Not Get Relief in Budget 2026-27

The Minister of State for Finance of Pakistan, Bilal Azhar Kayani, hinted that the government’s ability to provide relief remained limited because of the country’s program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

At a pre-budget seminar hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Finance said the government of Pakistan recognised the need to reduce the tax burden on salaried individuals and taxpayers, but he also highlighted the government’s compulsion because of the IMF program.

The Minister has also said the privatisation of the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had reduced pressure on the national exchequer.

He added that the next privatisation target would be the power sector, which he said continued to place a financial burden on the treasury because of line losses.

Bilal Azhar Kayani said higher revenues had been collected through tax enforcement measures during the current fiscal year, adding that the government had generated Rs.803 billion through enforcement efforts in the previous financial year.

The minister said the government of Pakistan had received budget proposals from the business community and remained in contact with chambers of commerce across the country.

He added that attracting further investment would depend on improving Pakistan’s existing business model.