Govt to approve ‘200% hike’ in salaries of MNAs, senators

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to increase the salaries of members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the government is likely to approve a proposal to raise the salaries of MNAs by up to 200% from the currently salary of around Rs. 1.68 lac per month.

The proposed salary hike will be presented to the National Assembly and Senate for approval. The government has already consulted with all coalition and opposition parties, and a consensus has been reached on the matter.

In addition to the salary hike for MNAs and Senators, the government has also proposed an increase in the salaries of ministers and advisors. The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate are also set to receive a significant raise, with their salaries potentially increasing to Rs. 15 lac per month.

The development came after the government and opposition members of the National Assembly jointly demanded a salary increase, amid ‘rising’ inflation.

According to sources, the members said that they are unable to make ends meet on their current salary. The lawmakers argued that their salaries have not kept pace with the increasing cost of living, making it difficult for them to sustain themselves.

Sources revealed that the matter will be taken up by the Speaker National Assembly before the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. The lawmakers are demanding that their salaries be brought on par with those of their counterparts in the Punjab and Balochistan assemblies.

Prior to this, the Punjab Assembly approved the manyfold increase in the monthly salaries of MPAs, provincial ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, parliamentary secretaries and other officials.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman tabled the bill to increase the salaries of members of the assembly.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar raised some nominal objections before the House passed the bill with a majority vote.